Import-export turnover of FDI enterprises totaled more than 341 billion USD in the first 9 months of the year, down 11.9% (equivalent to more than 46 billion USD), according to the latest preliminary statistics of the General Department of Customs.

Despite the sharp decline, FDI enterprises still accounted for 68.8% of the country’s total import-export turnover.

FDI firms enjoy trade surplus of over 55 billion USD in 9 months

FDI enterprises contributed and dominated all major import and export product groups of Vietnam such as: computers, electronic products and components; phones and components; machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts.

Data from the General Department of Customs recorded that the turnover in the second half of September 2023 (from September 15 to 30) reached 11.96 billion USD, an increase of 12.9%, equivalent to 1.37 billion USD compared to the first half of September.

By the end of September, exports of FDI enterprises reached more than 208 billion USD, down 9.3% (equivalent to more than 19 billion USD) compared to the same period last year, accounting for 73% of the total.

On the contrary, imports of goods of FDI enterprises in the second half of September reached 9.48 billion USD, an increase of 6.6% (equivalent to 586 million USD) compared to the first half.

In the 9 months, the total import turnover reached 152.64 billion USD, down 15% (equivalent to 26.96 billion USD), accounting for 64.3% of the total.

By the end of September, FDI enterprises had a trade surplus of 55.69 billion USD./.