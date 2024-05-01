Vietnam's import-export revenue reached 238.88 billion USD in the first four months of this year, with trade surplus reaching 8.4 billion USD, higher than the 7.66 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Import-export activities at Hai Phong Port (Photo: VNA)

April exports were estimated at 30.94 billion USD, up 10.6% over the same period last year, pushing the total results in the first four months of this year to 123.64 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 15%.

Of the total, the domestic sector contributed 33.62 billion USD, and the FDI sector 90.02 billion USD.

Exports of processed products were estimated at 108.27 billion USD, accounting for 87.5% of the total.

The US is the largest export market of Vietnam with a revenue of 34.1 billion USD, followed by China with 18 billion USD and the EU with 16.4 billion USD.

In April, Vietnam imported 30.26 billion USD worth of products, a rise of 19.9% year on year, pushing the total import value in the January-April period to 115.24 billion USD, up 15.4% over the same period last year.

Imports of the domestic sector were 41.86 billion USD, while that of the foreign-invested sector was 73.38 billion USD.

Production materials were the major imports in the four-month period with a value of 108.33 billion USD, accounting for 94% of the total imports.

China remained the biggest import market of Vietnam with a value of 41.6 billion USD, and the Republic of Korea came second with 17.1 billion USD. Vietnam also imported 15.6 billion USD worth of goods from ASEAN countries in the period, the GSO reported, adding that that the April trade surplus hit 0.68 billion USD./.