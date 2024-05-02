The total foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam in the first four months of this year is estimated to reach 6.28 billion USD, up 7.4% year on year, the highest four-month amount in the past five years, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Production at an FDI firm in Tan Thua export processing zone in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

The processing-manufacturing sector saw the largest amount at 4.93 billion USD, accounting for 78.5% of the total FDI disbursed in the country in the period.

It was followed by real estate business at 607.6 million USD, and production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning at 259.8 million USD.

According to the GSO, as of April 20, total FDI inflows in Vietnam had reached nearly 9.27 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 4.5%.

Of the total, 7.11 billion USD was poured into 966 new projects, an increase of 28.8% in the number of projects and 73.2% in the capital amount.

Processing-manufacturing led the newly-registered FDI capital at nearly 5 billion USD, followed by real estate at 1.6 billion USD.

Among the 50 countries and territories with newly-licenced projects in Vietnam in the first four months of this year, Singapore was the biggest with 2.59 billion USD, making up 36.4% of the total.

Hong Kong (China) came second with 898.6 million USD, while Japan took the third position at 814.1 million USD.

At the same time, 1.23 billion USD was added into 345 underway projects, a drop of 25.6% year on year.

Meanwhile, foreign investors also poured 929.6 million USD into 902 capital contribution and share purchase deals in the January-April period.

The GSO also reported that in the first four months of this year, Vietnamese investors invested 98.3 million USD in 36 new projects abroad, down 29.8% year on year, along with 580,000 USD in three operating projects.

The Netherlands received the highest Vietnamese investment capital among the 14 countries and territories hosting Vietnamese-invested projects, with 54.6 million USD./.