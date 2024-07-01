FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.1% in six months

Vietnam attracted nearly 15.2 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Inside Jasan textile and dyeing firm in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Foreign investors registered nearly 9.54 billion USD in 1,538 new projects, up 46.9% in capital and 18.9% in the project number as compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, 592 projects had their capital adjusted up, with a total amount of 3.95 billion USD, down 6.3% and up 35% year-on-year, respectively.

Capital contributions and share purchases fell 57.7% year-on-year to 1.7 billion USD.

Some 10.84 billion USD in FDI was disbursed over the six-month span, rising 8.2% against the same time last year.

Foreign investors injected their capital in 18 out of 21 economic sectors in the country, with the processing and manufacturing industry attracting the largest investment of 10.69 billion USD, or 70.4% of the total, followed by realty sector (over 2.47 billion USD), wholesale and retail sale industry (614 million USD), and professional, scientific and technological activities (over 452 million USD).

Registering nearly 5.58 billion USD in Vietnam, Singapore was the largest investor among 84 countries and territories with investment in the country, accounting for around 36.7% of total FDI in the reviewed period and representing a year-on-year surge of 86%. Japan came second with more than 1.73 billion USD, followed by Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea, and China.

The foreign investors funneled their capital into 48 cities and provinces across the nation, with Bac Ninh leading in FDI attraction with 2.58 billion USD. In the second and third places were Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Quang Ninh, with corresponding FDI of some 1.54 billion USD and 1.36 billion USD. /.