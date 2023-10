FED để ngỏ khả năng tăng lãi suất thêm một lần nữa

(TBTCO) - According to the General Department of Taxation (GDoT), domestic revenue in the first nine months of 2023 was 76.3% of the ordinance's estimate. This revenue represents a significant challenge for the entire Tax sector in the final months of the year. To complete the assigned budget collection task, Mai Xuan Thanh, Director General of the GDoT, has directed the entire sector to focus resources on drastically and effectively implementing tax management, timely collecting tax sources arising into the State budget, and emphasizing combating tax loss.