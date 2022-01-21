Fiber export turnover reach 5.5 billion USD in 2021

Vietnam’s export turnover of fiber of all types reached a record high of 5.5 billion USD in 2021, despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illustrative image.

It was up 13 percent in volume and 50 percent in value against last year’s figures, Dau tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

Last year, the price of fiber rose by 25 percent compared to 2020. Of these, cotton experienced the highest growth, followed by polyviscose and polycotton. Many enterprises including the Ha Noi Textile and Garment Joint Stock Corporation (Hanosimex) have benefited from the fiber price hike.

Despite the outbreak of pandemic last year, Hanosimex’s subsidiaries still operated at full capacity. The corporation attributed it to the fact that they had received orders early and had been proactive in securing materials for their production.

Thanks to a rise in fiber price and good trading, the corporation’s revenue estimated to reach 897 billion VND (39.5 million USD) last year, representing 146 percent of the year’s target. It earned 675 million VND from exporting fiber, doubling that of 2020. The profit of Hanoisimex was 86.3 billion VND last year, seven times higher than the target of 12 million VND.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Binh from the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex)’s production and business department, enterprises in the fiber industry have gained impressive achievements in terms of production, business and exports as they had taken the industry’s advantages.

He said that more than 50 percent of Vinatex’s profit came from the industry in 2021.

A Vinatex’s report showed that the corporation recorded more than 16.4 trillion VND in revenue last year, up 10 percent compared to the previous year and pre-tax profit doubling year-on-year to 1.2 trillion VND.

The corporation has recovered to the same level as before the pandemic occurs. It has resulted from investment strategy on material that has been carried out over the five years, Binh said adding that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, two modern factories were put into operation by Vinatex in 2021 to meet the fiber demand for 2022.

With the resuming of production and supply chains as well as safely adaptation to COVID-19 pandemic measures, enterprises engaged in fiber manufacturing and exporting are having advantages at the beginning of this year.

Major companies namely Soi The Ky, Thien Nam, Phu Bai announced that they are fully booked for the first quarter and some customers like China and the Republic of Korea have pledged to maintain orders from Vietnamese suppliers in the long term.

Ho Le Tung, director general of Hanosimex, said that the corporation will tap the market opportunity in the beginning months of 2022 to contribute to 50 percent of the estimated profit of 70 billion VND./.