Finance Sector: Constantly reforming, modernizing, supporting businesses

(TBTCO) - Determining that reform, modernization and administrative procedure reform is a regular and continuous task, so from the beginning of the year, tax, customs, and state treasury agencies have stepped up reforms in all sectors, expanding the implementation of e-invoices, creating favorable conditions for people and businesses as well as budget-using units, especially in the context of the current complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modernization and reform in all fields

Over the past time, the Ministry of Finance has continued to promote reform of administrative procedures in the fields of taxation, customs, and state treasury; focus on speeding up the implementation of information technology projects; expanding support for taxpayers in making tax declarations, paying taxes electronically and using budgetary units.

As of February 19, in the tax field, 99.64% of businesses used the electronic tax declaration service, with the number of records received was 3.1 million; 99% of businesses have registered to use the electronic tax payment service with the tax authority, with the paid tax amount of VND 122.7 trillion and USD 5.87 million through more than 1 million transactions.

Regarding the implementation of e-invoices, 90% of businesses are operating and 14.9 thousand business households have registered to use e-invoices in 6 localities; at the same time, actively prepare adequate facilities and material conditions for the implementation of phase 2.

Besides, there were more than 533 thousand accounts registered for electronic tax declaration for house renters in 63 localities, with the total number of declarations received was 16.76 thousand; An amount of 16.45 thousand electronic registration fee declaration dossiers for cars and motorbikes at the Hanoi Tax Department (reaching 27.7%) and 18.2 thousand records at the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department (reaching more than 23.6%); 53.3 thousand transactions of paying registration fees for cars and motorbikes across the country conducted through ebanking and mobi banking (reaching 5.9%).

In addition, there are 9.4 thousand people using mobile apps (out of the total number of registered users is 13.2 thousand), conducting 1.8 thousand electronic tax payment transactions, with a total amount of over 4.5 billions dong.

In the field of customs, 244 administrative procedures have been provided on the National Single Window Portal (with 13 ministries and sectors participating in the connection), handling 4.8 million dossiers of 51.8 thousand participating enterprises. The Customs sector continued to exchange information on electronic certificate of origin form D with all 9 ASEAN countries. In the first 2 months of the year, it received 31,000 C/Os and sent 25.4 thousand C/Os.

At the same time, authorities are connecting testing and preparing related requirements for pilot connect to exchanging phytosanitary certificates in 2022.

In addition, the customs authority is negotiating protocols, unifying technical requirements and building a system to exchange certificates of origin with the Eurasian Economic Union; electronic C/O information with Korea; electronic certification with New Zealand.

In the field of State Treasury, so far, 9 online public services of level 4 have been provided to serve 9/11 administrative procedures; At the same time, researches are being implemented to improve the process and information technology system in order to connect online public service applications, control investment capital payment, TABMIS and electronic payment with banks for investment expenditure. investment (recurrent expenditure section was completed).

Supporting businesses when the pandemic situation is still complicated

Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc always emphasized that one of the priorities in the direction of the financial sector is financial policies, besides meeting the requirements of reality, the key is for the development of the country, for the people and for the development of businesses, considering the business as the center.

Last year, the Minister of Finance signed a decision to issue the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Plan for the 2021-2025 period of the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance identified and thoroughly grasped the Party's policy on administrative reform in the financial sector as one of the breakthroughs in the development of the industry. PAR in the financial sector must derive from the interests of people and businesses; people and businesses as the center; taking the satisfaction of people and businesses as a measure to evaluate service quality of units under the Ministry of Finance.

In the implementation of the PAR plan in 2022, up to now, the Ministry of Finance has implemented 117/159 tasks (of which 12 tasks have been completed, 60 regular tasks have been implemented effectively and on schedule, is continuing to carry out 45 planned tasks). The total number of administrative procedures under the management of the Ministry of Finance is 876 procedures. The total number of online public services (OPS) actually deployed is 868 procedures. In which: the number of level 1 OPS is 91 (rate of 10.48%); the number of level 2 OPS is 258 (rate of 29.73%); the number of level 3 OPS is 78 (rate of 8.98%); number of OPS at level 4 is 441 (rate of 50.81%). The total number of OPS at levels 3 and 4 is 519 (rate of 59.79%).

Along with that, the Single Window Department of the Ministry of Finance continued to operate stably and effectively. Since the beginning of the year, 138 applications have been received, of which 70 have returned results, 68 applications are being processed in due course and there is no overdue application.

In the context of the complicated pandemic as it is today, the promotion of modernization reform in all processes and procedures will make a significant contribution to supporting people, businesses, as well as management agencies, saving both time and costs in implementing the procedures.