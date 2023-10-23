Foreign investors' net selling was 4.6 trillion VND in September, the sixth consecutive month of net selling by foreign investors on the Vietnamese stock market, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Foreign investors net sold for six consecutive months

In the first nine months of 2023, foreign investors net sold 11.46 trillion VND.

By the end of September 2023, the Vietnamese stock market had 2,237 products of stocks, bonds, ETFs, fund certificates and CW, down 0.89% compared to August but up 3.47% compared to the same period last year.

Among them, there are 394 stock codes listed on HOSE, down six codes compared to September 2022; 330 codes on HNX, down 11 codes. Meanwhile, the number of codes on UPCoM increased from 857 to 859 codes. Compared to last year, the number of bonds, ETFs, fund certificates, and CW increased by 40 products.

Current market capitalisation reached nearly 7.97 quadrillion VND; down 3.27% over the previous month, but up 14.32% over the same period last year. Of which, HOSE has a capitalisation of more than 4.62 quadrillion VND; HNX 310.7 trillion VND, UPCoM more than 1.07 quadrillion VND. The remaining are government bonds and corporate bonds of 1.96 quadrillion VND.

Currently, the number of investor accounts is 7.8 million; up by 2.26% over the previous month and by 13.43% over the same period last year. Of these, domestic investors account for 7.8 million accounts (individual accounts over 7.76 million; institutional accounts over 15,700 accounts); foreign investors have 44,700 accounts (40,200 individuals and 4,506 institutional accounts).

Domestic individual investors currently account for 99.2% of accounts.

Regarding institutional investors, by the end of August 2023, there were 104 investment funds with total net assets (NAV) of 75.09 trillion VND, up by 28 funds compared to the same period last year but down by 9.1 trillion VND in net assets./.