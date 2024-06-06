Government revenue reaches 898 trillion VND in five months

Vietnam’s government revenue in the first five months of 2024 reached 898 trillion VND (35.3 billion USD), up 15% over the same period last year and equivalent to 53% of the full-year target, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In May, the revenue was estimated at 151 trillion VND (5.9 billion USD), of which domestic revenue was 118 trillion VND and revenue from crude oil was 5 trillion VND. Revenue from export-import activities reached 28 trillion VND.

Government expenditure during January-May was estimated at 657 trillion VND (25.8 billion USD), up 0.5% from last year and equivalent to 31% of the full-year target.

Spending on development investment was estimated at 22% of the target set by the National Assembly, while regular spending was equivalent to 37%, up nearly 2% from last year. Spending on loan interest payments reached 42.5% of the target, up 10%.

The Ministry of Finance added that as of May 27, it had issued nearly 126 trillion VND (nearly 5 billion USD) worth of government bonds, with an average maturity of 11 years and yield of 2.24%./.