The Government is determined to achieve the GDP growth goal of 6.5 percent in 2024, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presides over the Cabinet meeting in Ha Noi, April 3, 2024. Photo: VGP

The Government is also resolved to spare no effort to finalize the 500kW circuit 3-line construction project from the central province of Quang Binh province to the northern province of Hung Yen by June 30. The project plays an important role in ensuring national energy security, especially for the northern region, said Prime Minister Pham.

Two highway projects namely Cam Lam-Vinh Hao and Dien Chau-Bai Vot must be put into operation on April 30, Pham ordered.

The Prime Minister called for more drastic measures to upgrade the Vietnamese stock market, enhance price management and definitely prevent power shortages.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported Viet Nam's economy grew 5.66 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the highest for the first quarter since 2020.

The agro-forestry-fishery sector accounted for 11.8 percent of the country's GDP while industry and construction made up 35.7 percent. and service sector 43.5 percent.

Trade turnover surpassed US$178 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.5 percent, in which export turnover soared by 17 percent and import value rose nearly 14 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of US$8.08 billion.

On November 9, 2023, the National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, which sets the GDP growth target of 6.0 - 6.5 percent for the year./.