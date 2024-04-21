PM asks for sufficient power supply under any circumstances

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 20 asked ministries, sectors, agencies, localities, and businesses to make forecasts on the situation and prepare response plans to ensure sufficient power supply for production and daily activities under any circumstances.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting

At a working session with relevant ministries, sectors, and agencies on the production and supply of electricity, especially in peak times of 2024 and following years, PM Chinh pointed to the need to focus on five major issues, including of production, distribution, and price.

He underlined the need to make sure that all regions receive adequate power supply, especially in the hot season in the north from May to July, and to effectively operate and exploit the highest capacity of all power plants, while reviewing all electricity sources that can be mobilised, speeding up major projects and preparing for the worst situation.

Coal-fired power plants must make the maximum use of domestic raw materials, while coal enterprises must operate at their maximum capacity, he requested.

He asked hydroelectric plants to operate reasonably, effectively, and save water to ensure irrigation and electricity generation at the same time.

Meanwhile, businesses that provide raw materials and fuel for the electricity generation must prepare adequate gas, oil, and coal.

The Government leader asked ministries and sectors to draft legal documents facilitating power trading activities and submit them to the Government for consideration at an early date.

The PM asked for the urgent completion of the 500kV Pho Noi - Quang Trach project in June 2024 to bring electricity from the central and southern regions to the north, along with the completion of imported power transmission lines to supplement electricity.

Particularly, the Government leader emphasised the need to use power efficiently and economically.

He reminded power plants to cut costs to reduce power prices.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first quarter of 2024, the country produced 69.34 billion kWh, up 11.77% year on year, with an average daily electricity output reaching 762 million kWh, a rise of 10.4% over the same period last year.

It said that in order to ensure power supply for the whole 2024, especially the dry season, the ministry and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant agencies have rolled out various measures, including the approval of a power supply plan in peak season from April to July.

Alongside, it has kept a close eye on the supply of coal and gas for electricity production, and sped up the progress of the 500kV Quang Trach - Pho Noi power transmission project to ensure that it will become operational in June.

With all the solutions, the ministry pledged that the power supply for 2024 will be basically ensured./.