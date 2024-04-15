(TBTCO) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs' proposal for five-day Reunification Day-Labor Day holiday from April 27 to May 1.

Illustration photo

Public servants and workers nationwide will take April 29, Monday, off, and then go to work on May 4, Saturday.

Under a dispatch issued by the Government on April 12, the Government chief regulated that agencies and departments taking breaks in accordance with the updated schedule should arrange appropriate personnel to serve the people and handle unexpected events that may occur.

The government schedule applies to public servants, but the Ministry encourages private enterprise owners to apply it to their employees, ensuring full salary and bonuses.

This is the first time in many years an extension to the Reunification Day-Labor Day holiday has been passed.

The long holiday will provide officials, civil servants, employees, and workers with opportunities for entertainment, thereby contributing to stimulating tourism, social consumption, and promoting economic growth.

According to Article 112, Clause 3 of the Labor Code, only the Prime Minister can decide on the specific determination of the public holidays for the Lunar New Year and National Day, while other holidays are not subjected to the Prime Minister's decision./.