Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - the country's economic locomotives - recorded the highest disbursement of public investment capital in January, with nearly 2.7 trillion VND (117 million USD) and more than 1.63 trillion VND, respectively, reported the General Statistics Office.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

In January, an estimated 27 trillion VND from the State budget was disbursed, including 4.2 trillion VND managed by the State, or 3.1% of the annual plan and up 15.7% compared to the same period last year. The remainder was managed by local authorities, equivalent to 4.2% of the annual plan and marking a rise of 1.2% over the corresponding period of 2022.

The total capital investment plan for 2022 from the state budget approved by the National Assembly was over 580 trillion VND, including more than 276 trillion VND from the State and the remaining from localities.

By December 31 last year, the disbursement of the investment plan from the state budget was estimated at over 435.6 trillion VND, or 75.11% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, lower than the 77.3% recorded in the same period of 2021, yet the absolute figure of the disbursement in 2022 was more than 79 trillion VND higher than the same period of 2021, according to the Finance Ministry.

Of the figure, over 424 trillion VND was domestic capital, equivalent to 77.74% of the plan assigned by the PM, lower than the 83.66% of the same period of 2021. However, the absolute figure of the disbursement in 2022 was more than 81.2 trillion VND higher than the same period of 2021. The foreign capital was over 11.6 trillion VND, meeting 33.65% of the plan, higher than the 26.77% reached in the same period of 2021.

Five ministries, centrally-run agencies and 24 localities recorded their disbursement meeting over 90% of the PM’s plan. However, 37 out of the 52 ministries and centrally-run agencies and 21 out of the 63 localities posted their disbursement below the country’s average, with six of the ministries and centrally-run agencies recording their disbursement below 30% of the plan./.