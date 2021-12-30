The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi grew by 1.77 percent year on year in 2021, a low level compared to the figures recorded in recent years, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Illustrative photo.

The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi grew by 1.77 percent year on year in 2021, a low level compared to the figures recorded in recent years, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

In December alone, the index dropped by 0.21 percent monthly but increased by 2.55 percent from a year yearlier.

Compared to the previous month, a downturn was seen in four groups of goods, including transport (1.69 percent); housing, electricity, water and building materials (0.75 percent); education (0.44 percent) and post and telecommunications (0.01 percent).

By contrast, the prices of the remaining seven groups rose. The highest growth was seen in food and restaurant services (up 0.37 percent) as well as beverage and cigarette (0.19 percent), as consumption demand was higher for the year-end period and upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The prices of culture-entertainment-tourism group were 0.16 percent higher the previous month as a result of the city’s reopening of many tourism destinations./.