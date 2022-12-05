Ho Chi Minh City licensed 807 foreign invested projects worth 3.54 billion USD in the first 11 months of this year, up 3.3% in value from a year earlier, according to the General Statistics Office.

Workers produce mechanical components at a factory of the Misumi Vietnam Company in the Linh Trung Export Processing Zone of Thu Duc city, HCM City.

That added up to 11,219 valid foreign invested projects with registered capital totalling 55.75 billion USD at present in the southern economic hub, which is taking the lead nationwide in terms of the project number.

So far this year, HCM City has also seen 164 existing projects add 1.5 billion USD to their capital, up 39.2% year on year. They included 18 supplemented with 915 million USD in the processing and manufacturing industry, accounting for 58.8% of the total additional capital; and 21 with 278 million USD in the information and communications sector, accounting for 17.9%.

Singapore is currently the biggest foreign investor in HCM City with 148 projects worth 159.1 million USD, making 33.3% of the newly registered capital. It is followed by Japan with 82 projects worth 80.1 million USD (16.8%) and the Republic of Korea with 112 projects worth 54.9 million USD (11.5%)./.