Ho Chi Minh City collects 7 million USD of taxes, fines from people with Google incomes

Ho Chi Minh City has collected taxes and fines worth a total of 169 billion VND (7.26 million USD) from 38 individuals who earned incomes through Google in the first half of the year.

They failed to file their tax returns in time, according to deputy head of the city tax sub-department Thai Minh Giao.

One of them had to pay 31 billion VND in taxes and fines, said Giao, adding that three companies were also punished and ordered to pay 327 million VND in taxes and fines.

Tax authorities have also found that many Vietnamese organisations and individuals that provided online services to foreign organisations did not submit their tax.

Giao said that his office is exerting efforts to intensify dissemination and guide organisations and individuals involved in e-commerce to voluntarily fulfill their obligation of tax declaration and payment in accordance with regulations./.