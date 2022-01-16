Hung Yen draws 271 foreign-invested projects

Industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Hung Yen are now home to 209 foreign-invested enterprises with 271 valid projects worth over 5 billion USD, according to the management board of provincial IPs.

Overview of Pho Noi Textile IP in Hung Yen.

Of the projects, 270 are secondary investment projects worth nearly 4.9 billion USD, and one is industrial park infrastructure investment.

Among 19 countries and territories investing in local IPs, Japan took the lead with 143 projects with total registered capital of around 3.3 billion USD, or 52.77 percent of the total number of projects and 65.59 percent in value. The Republic of Korea came second with 49 projects worth 36.6 million USD, equivalent to 18.08 percent in volume and 10.72 percent in value. It was followed by China with 28 projects that had registered capital of 360.8 million USD.

The projects focus on electronics, computers and optical products; rubber, plastic and non-metallic products; automobiles and other motorised vehicles, hiring about 57,000 workers.

This year, the Hung Yen IP management board will continue with synchronous and effective measures to draw investment in IPs, with priority given to large-scale, high-tech, support industry and digital technology projects./.