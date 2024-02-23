Improving access to affordable trade finance could increase imports and exports by up to 6 and 9 percent, respectively, in Viet Nam. This represents an annual increase in merchandise trade of US$55 billion.

Thomas Jacobs, IFC Country Manager for Viet Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR (standing) addresses the event

The information was released in a new report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The study–Trade Finance in the Mekong Region–a second in a series of regional trade finance surveys after West Africa, analyzes the trade finance ecosystem in Viet Nam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR and provides insights into how international trade can be increased with better support from financial institutions.

According to the report, increasing coverage is more important than reducing the cost of trade finance.

As detailed in the report, local trade finance in Viet Nam is scarce, costly, and segmented, offering just traditional services.

In 2022, domestic banks supported only 21 percent of the country's total merchandise trade of US$731 billion. Notably, banks are more likely to support local enterprises engaged in intra-regional trade than large multinationals engaged in global trade.

The subsidiaries of multinationals in high-growth, high-value sectors such as electronics and garments rely less on local bank-intermediated trade finance.

"Since local trade finance in Viet Nam is currently concentrated in domestic manufacturers, greater coverage of local trade finance will not only help improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese importers and exporters but more importantly, will boost production, deepen global supply chain integration and spread the benefits of trade more evenly across local producers," said Thomas Jacobs, IFC Country Manager for Viet Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR.

The report recommends developing instruments like supply chain finance and innovative digital offerings to reduce costs and improve access. This would in turn require stronger regulatory frameworks that address collateral requirements, digital transactions, central bank conditions and accountability frameworks.

The report also recommends increasing awareness of how to access trade financing among smaller firms and local suppliers./.