Viet Nam welcomed over 4.6 million international visitors in the first quarter of this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 72 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Illustration photo

The number of arrivals is 3.2 percent higher than the same period of 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic yet broke out.

The above positive figures came as a result of favourable visa policies, tourism stimulus programs, as well as the relentless efforts by both the Government and travel companies.

In March, the number of international visitors skyrocketed by 78.6 percent against the same period last year to reach nearly 1.6 million.

South Korea was the top tourist source market with more than 1.23 million visitors, followed by China with nearly 890,000 visitors.

Tourism revenue during the reviewed period was estimated at VND14.1 trillion, or an annual rise of 46.3 percent.

Viet Nam now grants tourist visas for up to three months to citizens of all countries and territories.

The government tasked immigration agencies to consider waiving visas for visits of six to 12 months for people coming from wealthy countries as well as expand the list of countries whose citizens are unilaterally exempted from visas from the current 13.

In 2024, Viet Nam's tourism industry aims to handle 17-18 million international arrivals and around 110 million domestic visits, up 30 percent and 2 percent, respectively./.