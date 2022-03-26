Legislature passes resolution to increase overtime working hours to 60 per month

Lawmakers decided to increase the monthly working overtime hours of a worker from 40 to 60 hours, according to a resolution of the National Assembly Standing Committee which was adopted on March 23.

The total number of overtime working hours shall not exceed 300 hours annually, according to the resolution.

Regulations on overtime working hours shall not applicable to laborers aged from full 15 to below 18; disabled employee whose working capacity reduced by 51 percent and above; employee who performs laborious, toxic and dangerous occupations; female employee who reach seventh month of pregnancy or sixth month of pregnancy when working in upland, remote, border and island areas; and employee who is raising a child under 12 months of age.

The resolution, scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2022, was issued in favor of economic recovery as many enterprises face labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many workers contracted the virus, enterprises had to ask employees to work overtime to fulfill their orders, said Pham Tan Cong, Chairman of the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry./.