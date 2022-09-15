Local administrations urged to seek private investors for early construction of airports

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh urged local authorities to rashly select private investors to early kick start construction of Sa Pa, Quang Tri, Lai Chau and Phan Thiet airports under the public-private partnership (PPP) format by early 2023.

A perspective of Quang Tri airport.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the request at a meeting with local leaders of 15 provinces and cities that have demands for airport upgrading, expansion, and construction.

The Government called for more decentralization on airport development so that local leaders are authorized to seek investment for airport construction under PPP model.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan was quoted as saying that in the 2021-2030 period, Viet Nam will have 14 international airports and 14 domestic ones. By 2050, the number of domestic airports will increase to 17.

The Government either approved or is considering plans to build airports in the north and central regions under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Deputy Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Trong Hai reported that Sa Pa airport has a feasibility cost study of VND3.65 trillion (US$155.8 million). The northern province will issue bidding documents on September 15 to select investors.

Sa Pa airport is located in Bao Yen District. It will have an operating period of 50 years, including more than three years of construction and 46 years and two months of exploitation and capital recovery./.