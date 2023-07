MB hút thêm được 4 triệu khách hàng mới trong 6 tháng đầu năm

(TBTCO) - According to the General Department of Taxation(GDoT), there were 33 localities with budget revenue progress of less than 50% of the estimate in the first six months of 2023; there were 10 out of 20 receiptsand taxes with lower revenue compared to the same period last year. To fully complete the budget collection task, the Tax sector has implementedseven key tasks, particularly measures to combat budget revenue loss and compensate for declining revenue.