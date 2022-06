Ministry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control

(TBTCO) - The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.

en.vietnamplus