Ministry proposes fee reductions to support transport sector

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is drafting a proposal to reduce fees by 20 to 50% for four transport types to help the sector recover.

Specifically, the MoF proposed reducing tonnage fees for ships and boats involved in domestic maritime activities, maritime security fees and fees for entering and leaving seaports by 20% each.

For airlines, it proposed a 20% reduction in the charge for assessment and issuance of certificates, permits and certificates in civil aviation activities. The cost to issue permits to enter and exit restricted areas at airports and airfields would also be cut by 20%.

It also asked for a 50% reduction in the fee for using railway infrastructure and a 50% cut on inland waterway reporting fees and 50% on inland waterway port entry and exit fees.

MoF said the reduction period for the above will last for three months from October until the end of December 2022.

It was estimated that the reduction would cost 55 billion VND.

According to MoF, the structure of the draft circular and the fee reduction was similar to Circular No. 120/2021/TT-BTC, which stipulates the reduction of 37 fees and charges to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first six months of 2022./.