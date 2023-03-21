Mong Cai int’l border gate facilitates Vietnam’s exports to China

The Mong Cai international border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh is becoming a customs clearance gateway for agro-fisheries products between Vietnam and China.

Vehicles pass through Mong Cai international border gate. (Photo: VNA)

Head of the Mong Cai international border gate management board Tran Bich Ngoc said from January 1-March 18, the total volume of goods through the gate topped 286,700 tonnes, up 154.8% annually.

At present, agro-fisheries products are undergoing customs clearance in all border gates and unofficial openings in Mong Cai city. In two months of this year, over 150,000 tonnes of local goods were exported, up 324.5% year-on-year.

The city has roads, waterway and seaports linking with inter-regional and international economic corridors. Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Quang Huy said the city is accelerating the first-stage construction of Van Ninh general port which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The port will serve as a transshipment point for agricultural products from the south to the north, then to China.

At the same time, the city is also speeding up the construction of an inter-agency checkpoint station linked to a commercial service area at Bac Luan II border gate, he said, adding that several key projects conducive for agro-fisheries export will be launched.

At present, domestic firms are fully tapping digital and information technology, and superior features of e-commerce platforms to increase marketing. They also keep improving the quality of goods from farming to processing and packaging to meet requirements and boost export to China./.