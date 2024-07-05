The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 18 auctions of government bonds in June, raising nearly 29.5 trillion VND (over 1.15 billion USD) in June.

Nearly 29.5 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised in June (Photo: VNA)

The bonds were offered for five terms, including five, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years with the 10-year bonds traded the most, accounting for 88.53%.

Interest rates for bonds with 5, 10, 15 and 30- year terms reached 1.85%; 2.74%; 2.86% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the first six months of 2024, the State Treasury raised over 156.5 trillion VND through G-bonds, equivalent to 39.13% of the yearly target.

On the secondary market, the listed value of G-bonds as of June 30, 2024 topped 2.074 quadrillion VND, up 1.1% compared to the previous month.

Government bond transactions in June had a total value of 285.4 trillion VND.

The average trading value was 14.27 trillion VND per session, an increase of 37.68% compared to May, in which, outright trading volume accounted for 67.11% and volume traded via repos 32.89%.

Foreign investors’ transactions made up 2.23% of the total transaction value in June, with net purchase value hitting 454 billion VND./.