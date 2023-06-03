Nearly 6.94 billion USD raised through Gov't bond auctions in five months

The State Treasury raised 162,952 billion VND (nearly 6.94 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first five months of 2023, up 188.4% year-on-year.

The amount was equal to 48.4% of the issuance plan in the second quarter, and 40.74% of the plan set for 2023.

In May alone, as many as 23,269 billion VND, or 75.06% of the total G-bonds on offer, was mobilised via 17 auctions on the HNX.

Most of the total volume offered in the month was 15-year and 10-year bonds, accounting for 43.4% and 32.1%, respectively.

Interest rates continued their downward trend in all terms, with a decrease of 27-35 basic points compared to the last session of April.

In the last auction of May, the interest rates for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year terms were 2.4%, 2.95%, 3.05%, 3.19% and 3.4%, respectively.

On the secondary market, the State Treasury mobilised 132,568 billion VND in May, with the average trading value reaching 6,628 billion VND per session, up 1.43% from the previous month. The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 56.69% of the total.

Bonds with 10-, 15-, and 10-15 year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 25.75%; 18.02% and 11.4%, respectively./.