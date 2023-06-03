The amount was equal to 48.4% of the issuance plan in the second quarter, and 40.74% of the plan set for 2023.
|Nearly 6.94 billion USD raised through Gov't bond auctions in five months
In May alone, as many as 23,269 billion VND, or 75.06% of the total G-bonds on offer, was mobilised via 17 auctions on the HNX.
Most of the total volume offered in the month was 15-year and 10-year bonds, accounting for 43.4% and 32.1%, respectively.
Interest rates continued their downward trend in all terms, with a decrease of 27-35 basic points compared to the last session of April.
In the last auction of May, the interest rates for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year terms were 2.4%, 2.95%, 3.05%, 3.19% and 3.4%, respectively.
On the secondary market, the State Treasury mobilised 132,568 billion VND in May, with the average trading value reaching 6,628 billion VND per session, up 1.43% from the previous month. The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 56.69% of the total.
Bonds with 10-, 15-, and 10-15 year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 25.75%; 18.02% and 11.4%, respectively./.