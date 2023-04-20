Noi Bai Airport expected to handle 580 flights during the five-day holiday

|Security check at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
This estimated number of passengers will be 20% more than the same period last year but it is yet to break the record set during last summer’s peak season, said a representative of the management of the airport.
To properly serve the travel needs of the people, the airport has strengthened coordination with airlines and ground service units and developed a plan for preparation.
Airport authorities have asked passengers to make use of public transport in a bid to avoid heavy traffic.
Passengers are also advised to strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures, including wearing masks and taking disinfection as suggested by the Ministry of Health./.