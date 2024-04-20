Noi Bai International Airport ranked 96th out of the world’s 100 best airports, jumping 31 notches from 2023, according to Skytrax.

This year, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam has two winners namely Da Nang International Airport (at 94th place) and Noi Bai International Airport (at 96th position).

This is the first time Da Nang city-based airport has been present in the list. Meanwhile, Noi Bai International Airport was named for the sixth time on the ranking.

The annual ranking was released by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy that runs a yearly airline and airport review based on votes by international air travelers.

Noi Bai International Airport secured sixth position in the global rankings for airports with the best Wi-Fi connectivity in 2024, according to the renowned Skytrax Airline which annually publishes a list of the top 20 global airports with the best Wi-Fi connectivity./.