Number of newly-established enterprises hits over 89,000 in first 7 months

As many as 89,407 enterprises were established in January-July period, an increase of 17.9 percent on year, reported the General Statistics Office.

The first registered to invest a total of nearly VND3,336 trillion, up about 37.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The service sector saw the highest number of newly-established enterprises in seven months with 65,700, up 21.7 percent, followed by industry and construction with 22,468, up 9.3 percent.

The number of businesses returning to operation also surged in all 17 areas to 44,301, the highest figure recorded over the same period of the past seven years and up 49.7 percent against the same period last year. This brought the total number of newly-established and re-operating firms to 133,708, setting a new record.

During the reviewed period, 94,575 enterprises halted operations./.