Over 4.49 billion USD raised through G-bond auctions in five months

The State Treasury mobilised more than 127 trillion VND (4.49 billion USD) from G-bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) during January-May, or 31.76% of the annual plan.

In May alone, the HNX organised 25 G-bond auctions issued by the State Treasury with a total winning value of over 24 trillion VND. Bonds with 5- and 10-year terms were traded the most, accounting for 41.6% and 36%, respectively.

Interest rates for the 5-,10-, 15, 20- and 30-year terms increased by 0.03% to 0.14% a year from the first session of the month to 1.8%, 2.66%, 2.83%, 2.86% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the secondary market, the scale of G-bonds listing as of May 31 topped 2 quadrillion VND, up 0.57% month-on-month.

Total transaction value in May reached 228 trillion VND, of which the outright value accounted for 62.37% and repos 37.63%.

In the month, foreign investors’ total purchases made up 2.07% of the total trading value. They net bought 630 billion VND of G-bonds./.