Over 484 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in Ha Giang

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has assigned the Ministry of Finance to provide more than 484 tonnes of rice to the northern province of Ha Giang during the between-crop period of 2022.

The rice, sourced from the national reserves, aims to support local residents to ensure no one suffers from hunger during the period.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to allocate the rice to the locality, while asking the provincial authorities to ensure timely delivery to right beneficiaries in line with regulations.

In case Ha Giang still faces difficulties after receiving the aid, the local authorities are advised to report to the two ministries for further assistance.

In late January, the Deputy PM signed decisions on the free-of-charge provision of over 13,000 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserves to nine provinces nationwide to support flood-hit and needy people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022./.