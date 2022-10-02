Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a decision earmarking over 147 trillion VND (6.39 billion USD) from the State budget for ministries, agencies and localities to carry out the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

They must use public investment capital in line with the National Assembly’s resolution and relevant legal regulations on this issue, he stressed.

In case projects need more capital than the State budget allocated for the programme, localities must be responsible for arranging enough local budget for them during 2021-2025.

The Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, Labour-Invalids and Social Affairs must instruct ministries and localities to use the assigned capital for the right purpose and effectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Planning and Investment, and Finance must be responsible to the PM, inspection, audit agencies and those concerned for the correctness of reported data in line with the laws./.