Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to the pragmatic and effective cooperation between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and China, especially in the context of both countries accelerating the building of law-governed socialist states, Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed at his meeting with the top legislator of China in Beijing on November 1.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu.

At the meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, Trong noted that the two legislatures play a very important role in the national construction and development of each country.

The two leaders lauded the fruitful cooperation between the two countries' law-making bodies over the past time, and proposed that the Vietnamese National Assembly and China's NPC continue to step up the exchange of experience in law building, carry forward their role in supervision and promotion of the two governments' implementation of common perceptions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of both countries.

They also suggested the two sides maintain and enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, while coordinating at regional and international multilateral parliamentary forums.

For his part, Li highlighted the significance of the Vietnamese Party chief’s visit, expressing his firm belief that it will define the orientation for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and countries to develop to a new level.

At the meeting

He emphasised that as both countries are led by the communist party, developing relations between the two Parties and countries is all the more important, and expressed his delight at positive developments of the ties between the two countries across all spheres, including the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC.

Li said the fast growing bilateral economic, trade and investment ties have brought pragmatic benefits to people of both countries, adding that exchanges and collaboration between their ministries, agencies and localities have become more fruitful.

He also noted that people-to-people exchanges, including young generations, has been stepped up with diverse activities, creating a good social foundation for the bilateral relationship to grow in a healthy and stable manner./.