The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on September 5 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

This is the sixth consecutive hike in recent times.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 went up 140 VND per litre to 23,470 VND (0.97 USD) while that of RON95-III increased by 270 VND to 24,870 VND per litre.

The prices of diesel oil went up 290 VND to 22,640 VND per litre while kerosene rose by 510 VND to 22,810 VND per litre.

That of mazut oil decreased by 280 VND per litre to 17,700 VND per litre.

In this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract money from petrol sales for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 25 adjustments, with 15 times up, seven down, and three unchanged./.