PM calls for continued reduction of administrative procedures

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive asking ministries, agencies and localities to continue reducing and simplifying administrative procedures to serve people and businesses.

Conducting administrative procedures at the Lang Son Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: Hung Trang)

He noted that recent administrative reform efforts have brought about positive results, but there remain certain drawbacks and limitations.

To address the shortcomings, the head of government urges full, effective and prompt implementation of administrative reforms, as outlined in various government resolutions, programmes and Prime Minister-issued directives.

He called on ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies to strictly undertake administrative reform in the process of formulating legal documents, as well as review and modify inconsistent and contradicting regulations.

The Prime Minister especially underlined the need to cut administrative procedures, in the fields of land, social housing, credit and natural resources.

In his directive, the government leader also asked for continued effective implementation of the single-window mechanism in handling administrative procedures./.