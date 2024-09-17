Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on the organisation of the Steering Committee on formulating the project on building regional and international financial centres.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Under the decision, PM Chinh is the head of the committee, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung is the deputy head.

Besides, members of the committee comprise a deputy minister of the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance, Industry and Trade, National Defence, Public Security, Information and Communications, Justice, Natural Resources and Environment, respectively, a deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, a deputy head of the Government Office, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and a Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City.

The Steering Committee was established in October last year with the task of assisting the Government and Prime Minister in researching, directing and coordinating to address inter-sectoral issues relating to the development of the regional and international financial centre project.

Under the project, Vietnam strives to turn Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city into financial centres in the Asia and the world by 2045./.