Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the military-run telecommunications service provider Viettel in Hanoi on April 9 regarding the group’s research and production activities in the high-tech defence industry.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with Viettel (Photo: VNA)

Viettel Chairman and General Director Tao Duc Thang said the company has mastered the design, integration, and core technologies of high-tech defence industry products. Particularly, it has successfully produced and delivered some strategic products for the military.

Chinh stressed that products researched and developed by Viettel, especially strategic ones, have been contributing to laying a foundation for building the nation’s proactive, self-reliant, self-sufficient, dual-use, and modern defence industry. They help promote the internal strength to develop the sector as the spearhead of the national industry.

The leader requested Viettel blaze a trail in innovation and emerging industries, particularly in the research and production of semiconductor chips.

He urged the group to quickly master technologies, localise more products, and research and make dual-use goods to serve domestic and export demands.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Viettel's high-tech mechanical factory. (Photo: VNA)

The head of the government directed the Ministry of National Defence and relevant ministries, sectors, and units to further improve the mechanism and policies and develop a harmonious and modern infrastructure serving the defence industry development.

It is necessary to enhance human resources training and attraction, and to actively research and manufacture products meeting the countries’ practical requirements, he added./.