Prime Minister chairs seminar with Chinese businesses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 14 chaired a seminar with representatives from 19 Chinese groups specialising in green economy and digital economy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the Hanoi event, the PM spoke highly of the practical and effective support from Chinese enterprises to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, as well as the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider developing the friendship with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

Stressing the Vietnam-China relationship growing more intensively, practically and comprehensively thanks to joint efforts, he said Chinese businesses play a crucial role in achieving the six major goals set in the Vietnam-China community with a shared future, thus contributing to turning the economic, trade and investment ties a bright spot and a pillar of the bilateral relations.

Chinh said the two-way trade has quadrupled over the past more than 10 years to nearly 172 billion USD last year, adding China is Vietnam's largest import market, while Vietnam is the biggest trade partner of China in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China’s investment in its neighbour has risen more than 70-fold, with 4,418 valid projects worth more than 27.6 billion USD as of March 2024.

Chinh expressed his hope that the participating Chinese firms will propose initiatives to strengthen the economic, trade and investment collaboration in the time ahead.

The Vietnamese Government will work to ensure that the foreign-invested economic sector is always an important component of the national economy, facilitate its long-term development, and guarantee legitimate and legal rights and interests of investors in the spirit of “harmonised interests and shared risks,” he pledged./.