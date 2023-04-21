Prime Minister to chair meeting with foreign investors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will chair an April 22 meeting with foreign investors, which will take place in-person in Hanoi and connect with 63 provinces and centrally-run cities and 80 international destinations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The conference will be attended by two deputy PMs, leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities, and representatives of the foreign-invested business community and investment promotion offices of Vietnam overseas.

The event aims to extend the message of the Government leader and affirm the Party's guidelines and State policies and laws that support the foreign investment sector, which has been identified as having an important role in the economy. It is developed in order to promote external and internal strengths, stimulate creativity, create opportunities, and streamline foreign investment cooperation.

At the conference, participants will compare notes on the impact of the global and domestic economic situation on investment and production activities of enterprises. Related opportunities and challenges will also be identified to put forth solutions and remove obstacles to investment collaboration in the new situation.

The conference demonstrates a statement on a reliable government which accompanies international firms in tackling obstacles and creates favorable conditions for them to operate effectively./.