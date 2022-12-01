About 52.43 percent of public investment capital was disbursed in the first 11 months this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry said that 16 ministries and 29 localities reported disbursement rate of over 60 percent, including the Government Inspectorate (100 percent), the Viet Nam Cooperative Alliance (100 percent), the Viet Nam General Confederation of Labor (99.47 percent) the State Bank of Viet Nam (84.42 percent), Quang Ngai (83.1 percent), Tien Giang (82 percent) and Binh Dinh (81.5 percent).

However, there remains 27 ministries and 18 localities with disbursement rate of less than 50 percent and 12 other ministries and one locality with disbursed volume rate of under 30 percent including HCMC (over 25 percent), Ha Giang (31.4 percent), Cao Bang (32.6 percent), Quang Tri (over 40 percent) and Hoa Binh (44.8 percent).

Last month, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered faster disbursement of public investment capital in the remaining months in a bid to promote economic recovery and development.

In Directive No. 19/CT-TTg dated October 17, the Government chief emphasized that accelerating disbursement of public investment capital must guaranteeing the quality and efficiency of public investment projects.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the volume of public investment capital for 2022 totals VND542 trillion (over US$23 billion), 2.5 times higher than that in 2016 and an increase of VND110 trillion (US$4.7 billion) in comparison with 2021.

The Government is determined to disburse 95-100 percent of the above figure, according to its Resolution No. 124/NQ-CP dated September 15, 2022./.