Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on June 2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,722 VND/USD on June 2, down 7 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,908 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to decrease.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,630 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of June 1.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of June 1./.