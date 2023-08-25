The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,898 VND/USD on August 25, up 44 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 44 VND on August 25

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,274 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,884 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.

At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,845 VND/USD (buying) and 24,145 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of August 24.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,800 VND/USD (buying) and 24,170 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from August 21 to 25, the daily reference exchange rate was down on the first two days of the week and adjusted up on three following days./.