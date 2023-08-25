|
Reference exchange rate up 44 VND on August 25
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,845 VND/USD (buying) and 24,145 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of August 24.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,800 VND/USD (buying) and 24,170 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 21 to 25, the daily reference exchange rate was down on the first two days of the week and adjusted up on three following days.