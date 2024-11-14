The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution on State budget estimate for 2025 at its ongoing 8th session.

Deputies press buttons to pass the Resolution on State budget estimate for 2025, Ha Noi, November 13, 2024

Accordingly, next year's state budget revenue is estimated at over VND 1.966 quadrillion (US$82.76 billion).

Total budget expenditure is projected at over VND2.54 quadrillion (US$106.95 billion).

Budget deficit is estimated at VND471.5 trillion (US$19.55 billion), accounting for 3.8 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the first ten months of 2024, Viet Nam reported over VND1.65 quadrillion (US$65.2 billion) in budget revenue, up 17.3 percent year-on-year and equivalent to 97.2 percent of the whole year's plan./.