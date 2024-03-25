BCG Energy, a member of Bamboo Capital Vietnam, has freshly signed a cooperation agreement with SK ecoplant, one of the Republic of Korea's leading investors in renewable energy, to build a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 700 MW in Vietnam.

Through the deal signed in Seoul on March 22, the two companies will jointly develop the 700 MW project, which is designed to consist of 300MW of onshore wind power, 300MW of rooftop solar power, and 100MW of onshore solar power.

As of December 2023, BCG Energy's total renewable energy capacity in operation neared 700MW. The company is currently deploying an additional 229MW and plans to develop 670 more MW in the future.

SK ecoplant, a subsidiary of SK Group, meanwhile, aims to seek out renewable energy projects with significant potential, including wind power production in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Kim Jung-hoon, CEO of the company's factory solutions business unit, stated that with its diverse experience and specialised technical capabilities, SK ecoplant will be able to fully utilise Vietnam's abundant renewable energy resources. The company is committed to contributing to global carbon reduction efforts and leading the way in addressing climate issues based on the renewable energy value chain./.