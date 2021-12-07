Special consumption tax payment on domestic automobiles extended

The Government has issued Decree No.104/2021/ND-CP on the extension of the deadline for special consumption tax payment on domestically-manufactured or assembled automobiles.

A Huyndai Thanh Cong assembly chain.

Accordingly, the payment of special consumption tax for October will be extended to no later than December 20, 2021 and that for November will be delayed till December 30, 2021.

The Decree took effect on December 4, 2021.

Following the extension, the payment of special consumption tax on domestically-manufactured or assembled automobiles will be conducted in line with existing legal regulations./.