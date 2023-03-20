Standard Chartered Bank partners with Dear Our Community

Standard Chartered Bank has officially partnered with Dear Our Community as the title sponsor to launch the series “Opening the Way - Leading the Path" - the first content series featuring social impact practitioners targeting young audiences in Vietnam.

The “Opening the Way - Leading the Path" series. (Photo courtesy of the bank)

The project aims to inspire and provide practical knowledge to help the youth pursue social impact and sustainability careers, and pursue a career that matches their capabilities, skills, and passions while solving challenges and creating positive changes in their work.

Standard Chartered Bank’s staff will contribute their time and expertise to share knowledge and skills to help young people prepare for their social impact journey.

“Dear Our Community is honoured to partner with Standard Chartered Bank for this series. The participation of well-known and pioneering companies like Standard Chartered Bank will provide motivation and necessary support for the young community who are eager to give back, engage and accelerate ESG and Sustainability practices contributing to a green future of Vietnam,” said Vo Ngoc Tuyen, Founder & CEO Dear Our Community.

“Opening the Way - Leading the Path" Series starts from March to May 2023, including the production and publishing of videos and interviews with practitioners and leaders in social impact fields, such as sustainability, non-profit, corporate social responsibility and ESG at pioneering companies and non-profit organisations in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the Series also cooperates with major universities in Vietnam such as University of Social Sciences & Humanities, University of Sciences, University of Economics – Finance to share knowledge of sustainability, ESG and social impact to students, providing them knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the current and future labour market.

“Through “Mo Duong Dan Loi” series, we aim at equipping Vietnamese young workforce with practical knowledge about ESG and Sustainability. This is one of Standard Chartered’s activities to help the youth develop their social impact career, contributing to building a green, sustainable and prosperous Vietnam,” said Michele Wee, CEO, Standard Chartered Vietnam./.