Standard Chartered Bank partners with Dear Our Community

|The “Opening the Way - Leading the Path" series. (Photo courtesy of the bank)
Standard Chartered Bank’s staff will contribute their time and expertise to share knowledge and skills to help young people prepare for their social impact journey.
“Dear Our Community is honoured to partner with Standard Chartered Bank for this series. The participation of well-known and pioneering companies like Standard Chartered Bank will provide motivation and necessary support for the young community who are eager to give back, engage and accelerate ESG and Sustainability practices contributing to a green future of Vietnam,” said Vo Ngoc Tuyen, Founder & CEO Dear Our Community.
“Opening the Way - Leading the Path" Series starts from March to May 2023, including the production and publishing of videos and interviews with practitioners and leaders in social impact fields, such as sustainability, non-profit, corporate social responsibility and ESG at pioneering companies and non-profit organisations in Vietnam.
Furthermore, the Series also cooperates with major universities in Vietnam such as University of Social Sciences & Humanities, University of Sciences, University of Economics – Finance to share knowledge of sustainability, ESG and social impact to students, providing them knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the current and future labour market.
“Through “Mo Duong Dan Loi” series, we aim at equipping Vietnamese young workforce with practical knowledge about ESG and Sustainability. This is one of Standard Chartered’s activities to help the youth develop their social impact career, contributing to building a green, sustainable and prosperous Vietnam,” said Michele Wee, CEO, Standard Chartered Vietnam./.