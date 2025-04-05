Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Standard Chartered to support Viet Nam in building international financial centers and developing private sector.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bill Winters, Ha Noi, April 2, 2025 - Photo: VGP

Pham made the above suggestion on Wednesday in Ha Noi while receiving Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bill Winters.

He expressed thanks to Standard Chartered for its proactive and active role as a consultant to the Vietnamese government on enhancing the country's credit rating since 2012.

The leader welcomed Standard Chartered for assisting relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in the country, as well as collaborating with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to help the nation achieve its sustainable development goals.

He proposed the bank continue to actively share its experience and provide advice on selecting appropriate models and solutions to develop international financial centers in Viet Nam, particularly in terms of institutional frameworks, policies, human resources training, management science, and solutions for developing a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

He called on the bank to increase its support for Viet Nam in implementing the JETP, provide credit for green development, and support businesses in implementing projects on wind power, green hydrogen, and sustainable trade.

Pham urged Standard Chartered to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) into Viet Nam, and help Vietnamese companies grow domestically and expand globally.

The bank should advise the Vietnamese government on the roadmap for improving the country's credit rating to investment-grade status and propose policy reforms to attract high-quality investment into the nation, focusing on areas such as high-tech manufacturing, green agriculture, and clean and renewable energy, told the Government chief.

Winters, for his part, expressed his impression of Viet Nam's remarkable development, noting it as a bright spot in the context of a world facing many difficulties and challenges.

He hailed Viet Nam's commitments in responding to climate change, as well as its development potential, particularly the country's strategy for green and sustainable development.

The bank will continue to closely work with Vietnamese authorities to assist the Southeast Asian nation in its green development, especially the establishment of international financial centers, he emphasized.

So far, Standard Chartered Bank has signed cooperation agreements, providing over US$8 billion in financing to Vietnamese businesses and partners./.