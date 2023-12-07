The State budget collection from import-export activities topped 335.1 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD) during January – November, or 78.9% of the estimate, marking a year-on-year decrease of 16.8%, the General Department of Vietnam Customs said on December 6.

State budget collection from import-export falls nearly 17% in first 11 months

The department blamed the fall to the global economic downturn with most of the economies worldwide experiencing a slower growth than expectations, military conflicts, fierce competition between powers, and increasing geopolitical instability and food security, as well as climate change.

Besides, domestic purchase power was on slow recovery, while production faced formidable challenges due to weak global demand, it said, adding the import-export revenue in the 11-month period dropped 8.3% from the same time last year to 619.17 billion USD.

As the National Assembly set the 2023 State budget collection target at 425 trillion VND, the department carried out drastic and uniform measures to facilitate trade, improve state management efficiency, and prevent budget revenue loss.

Detailed plans were sketched out to renovate and modernise the customs sector in the year, it said, highlighting the department will continue joining hands with ministries and sectors to carry out the national one-door mechanism and the ASEAN one-door mechanism as well as facilitate trade within the bloc.

Additionally, it will sharpen focus on building a project on developing the IT system, and an action plan to implement the national one-door mechanism, while promoting logistics industry and facilitate trade during the 2022-2026 period./.