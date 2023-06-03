|State budget collection reaches over 48% of estimate in five months
According to the general department, 17 out of the country's 63 provinces and centrally-run cities recorded a high level of budget collection (above 48%). Several provinces and cities saw slow progress with less than 35% of the estimate, namely Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Lai Chau, Thai Binh, Ninh Binh, Tuyen Quang, Binh Phuoc, Phu Yen, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, and Son La.
Since the beginning of this year, the sector has identified the potential revenue sources to make up for any shortfalls, strengthen inspections to prevent budget losses and recover tax arrears, thus striving to fulfill the 2023 State budget revenue targets./.