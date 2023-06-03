The total State budget revenue in the first five months of this year reached over 663.84 trillion VND (28.27 billion USD), equivalent to 48.3% of the ordinance estimate and 96.9% compared to the figure in the same period last year, reported the General Department of Taxation on June 2.

State budget collection reaches over 48% of estimate in five months

Out of 20 receipts and taxes, 12 achieved a relatively high level of collection (above 48%) while others had lower revenue, including environmental protection tax which was equivalent to 53% of the same period last year, registration fee 72.5%, land use fee 44.6%, and land and water surface lease fee 48.9%.

According to the general department, 17 out of the country's 63 provinces and centrally-run cities recorded a high level of budget collection (above 48%). Several provinces and cities saw slow progress with less than 35% of the estimate, namely Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Lai Chau, Thai Binh, Ninh Binh, Tuyen Quang, Binh Phuoc, Phu Yen, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, and Son La.

Since the beginning of this year, the sector has identified the potential revenue sources to make up for any shortfalls, strengthen inspections to prevent budget losses and recover tax arrears, thus striving to fulfill the 2023 State budget revenue targets./.